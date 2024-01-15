Opening odds for Buccaneers vs. Lions in Divisional round of 2024 NFL Playoffs

The Detroit Lions will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional Round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs. The game kicks off at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 21. The game will air on NBC and stream on Peacock. The Lions have opened as the 6.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Buccaneers earned the No. 4 seed in the NFC as the winner of the NFC South. They were underdogs to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round despite being at home. Tampa Bay picked up a blowout win, cementing the disappointing end to the Eagles season. The Buccaneers will go on the road for the Divisional round for their first road playoff games since 2020.

The Lions advanced to the Divisional Round after holding off the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round. Detroit jumped on top early and led 21-10 at the 7:12 mark of the second quarter after Sam LaPorta caught a Jared Goff touchdown pass. LA fought back and cut the lead to one at the 8:10 mark of the fourth quarter. They forced a three-and-out but could only advance to the Lions 44 before stalling out. They punted with 4:15 remaining, but could not force a stop on the ensuing drive, and the Lions were able to run out the clock.

Here’s a look at the opening odds of this matchup between the Buccaners and Lions in the Divisional round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs.

Buccaneers vs. Lions Divisional round odds

Point spread: Lions -6.5

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Lions -270, Buccaneers +220