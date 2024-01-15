 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening odds for Chiefs vs. Bills in Divisional round of 2024 NFL Playoffs

We’ve got an early look at the point spread, total, and moneyline odds for the Divisional round playoff matchup between the Chiefs and Bills.

By Teddy Ricketson
Quarterback Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills in action during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs will hit the road to take on the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs. The Chiefs beat the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card Round to advance, while the Bills defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers. The winner of this game on Sunday, January 21 will face the winner of the matchup between the Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans in the AFC Championship Game.

This will be a rematch of Week 14. Buffalo went on the road to Kansas City and came away with the 20-17 victory. Despite the frequent trips to the playoffs, this will actually be Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ first road playoff game outside of the Super Bowl in 2020 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which just happened to have been already scheduled for Tampa Bay.

Here’s a look at the opening odds of this matchup between the Chiefs and Bills in the Divisional Round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chiefs vs. Bills Divisional round odds

Point spread: Bills -2
Point total: 47
Moneyline: Bills -135, Chiefs +114

