Spurs vs. Hawks pick against the spread, over/under for MLK Day, January 15

The San Antonio Spurs (7-31) will meet the Atlanta Hawks (15-23) in the first of the NBA’s featured doubleheader on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Both teams are coming into this contest off a loss, and the Hawks are trying to end a two-game losing streak. This is the second meeting between the two sides, with Atlanta winning the first contest 137-135.

Zach Collins is out for the Spurs, while Doug McDermott is questionable. De’Andre Hunter is out once again for Atlanta as he recovers from a knee issue.

The Hawks are 8-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total coming in at 246.5. Atlanta is -310 on the moneyline while San Antonio is +250.

Spurs vs. Hawks, 3:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Spurs +8

Despite San Antonio’s abysmal overall record, the Spurs are 18-20 ATS on the season. They are 15-20 ATS as the underdog, and kept the contest close in the first meeting between these teams. The Hawks, on the other hand, aren’t exactly a dominant side when favored. They are 4-16 ATS on the season as the favorite.

The Spurs have covered the spread in their last six contests, while the Hawks have covered just twice in that same span. Given how close the first matchup was between these teams, I like the Spurs to cover what is a significant point spread here.

Over/Under: Over 246.5

This is an interesting pick because the overall trends favor taking the over while the recent performances would favor the under. The Spurs are 22-15-1 to the over on the season, but have gone over their totals just once in the last seven games with one push. The Hawks are 23-15 to the over but have gone under their totals in three of the last four. I’ll look back on the first matchup that went well over this number and expect something similar to happen. Take the over in this contest.