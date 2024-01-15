Best NBA player prop bets to consider for MLK Day games

We’ve got a massive slate Monday as the NBA celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day with 11 games on tap, beginning with five contests in the early afternoon window. Here’s a look at some of our favorite player props for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Brandon Ingram over 5.5 assists vs. Mavericks (+105)

Ingram didn’t play in the 10-point win over Dallas Saturday and he’s been in a bit of a scoring slump lately. However, that has allowed the Pelicans forward to make a bigger impact as a distributor. Ingram has topped this line in seven of the last 12 games, with thee of the unders coming at five assists. Look for him to get at least six in what should be a relatively high-scoring game against the Mavericks.

Dejounte Murray over 1.5 steals vs. Spurs (+124)

The Hawks guard is in trade rumors, and the partnership with Trae Young appears to be nearing its conclusion. Murray’s defense has slipped a ton this season, with the point guard failing to log a steal in five of his last seven games. However, he did manage to swipe the ball five times in the last meeting against the Spurs, and Murray should have some motivation to boost his trade value and stick it to his former team. I like him to snag at least two steals here.

Klay Thompson over 18.5 points vs. Grizzlies (-105)

It’s been an inconsistent season for the other “Splash Brother” in Golden State. Thompson is in the midst of a strong stretch right now, averaging 21 points per game over his last seven contests and going over this mark five times. He’s combined for 51 points in the last two games and gets to face a Grizzlies squad missing most of its best defensive players. Back Thompson to have a good scoring performance in this matchup.

Jayson Tatum under 8.5 rebounds vs. Raptors (+105)

Tatum has gone under this mark in three straight games, despite putting up stellar rebounding numbers overall this season. Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis are starting to have more of an influence on the boards, leading to Tatum’s slight drop in production. The Raptors are a league-average team when it comes to opponent rebounds allowed, and Tatum went under this line in both games he played against Toronto this season. Look for him to go under again Monday.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over 44.5 points + rebounds + assists vs. Lakers (-125)

The Thunder guard has become a true superstar this season, and should be able to cross this line without much trouble against the Lakers tonight. SGA is averaging 33 points per game over his last seven, which makes getting past this line much more manageable. He’s done his fair share of work in the other categories too, putting up 6.4 assists and 6.7 rebounds per game in that span. He continues to do it all for the Thunder, and should cross this threshold in this marquee matchup. SGA is listed as questionable with a knee issue, so it is worth waiting for his status to clear up before locking in this prop.