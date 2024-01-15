NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for MLK Day slate

Even though there are 11 games on Monday’s MLK Day slate, only five are part of the main DFS slate at DraftKings, which limits the amount of value plays available. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Keyonte George, Jazz, $4,900

The Jazz rookie has started to break out a bit here, putting up two 30+ DKFP showings in the last four games. His average has now gone up to 22.4 DKFP per game this season, and he gets a favorable matchup with Indiana’s fast-paced offense. There’s going to be a lot of possessions in this game with little defense being played, which is good for George to keep up his strong play of late.

Dennis Smith Jr., Nets, $4,800

The Nets still have a decent amount of injuries, which means continued playing time for Smith Jr. The point guard has put up some massive fantasy numbers of late, going for 79 combined DKFP against the Thunder and Trail Blazers before a relatively quiet 16 DKFP performance against the Cavaliers. Smith Jr. will get the Heat on a back-to-back set, which should open up some more opportunities for him. Miami struggles at containing opponent rebounds, something Smith Jr. has focused more on lately. That area could help him get to a big number tonight.

Payton Pritchard, Celtics, $4,600

The biggest thing with Pritchard is playing time. If he gets the requisite minutes, he’ll be an excellent fantasy contributor. The point guard has logged decent minutes in each of the last two games, combining for 63.5 DKFP. In the last three games where Pritchard played at least 23 minutes, he logged 28+ DKFP. The Raptors are 17th in fantasy points allowed to opposing guards, and this game could turn into a blowout which means more usage and opportunities for Pritchard.