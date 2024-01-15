Who will Buccaneers play in the Divisional round?

The Philadelphia Eagles continued their precipitous fall into mediocrity when they fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers XX-XX in the Wild Card round. Baker Mayfield and the Bucs had a fairly easy time against the Eagles despite a few key drops by his receivers.

Mayfield was brought in as a stop-gap after Tom Brady retired, but he’s battled, and pushed his team to the Divisional round on the 2024 NFL Playoffs. They get a tough game on the road next week, but at this point they are playing with house money.

2024 Divisional round matchup

Buccaneers at Lions

Sunday, 3 p.m. ET, NBC

The Lions beat the Rams in a closely fought game on Saturday and will get to host another playoff game since the Cowboys lost to the Packers on Saturday. The Buccaneers and Lions met early on this season and it wasn’t much of a game. The Lions won 20-6 over the Bucs in Week 6, but the game wasn’t as close as the score. The Lions defense stifled Baker Mayfield, as he completed 19-of-37 passes for 206 yards, not touchdowns and one interception.