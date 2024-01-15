Who will Bills play in the Divisional round?

The Buffalo Bills are advancing to the Divisional round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs. With a win over the No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round, the No. 2 Bills will welcome the No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs to town on Sunday, January 21.

The Bills finished the regular season with an 11-6 record. It’s impressive that Buffalo even made the postseason because it went into its Week 13 bye week with a 6-6 record and was favored to miss the playoffs. The Bills then won five games in a row, with impressive wins over the Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, and Kansas City to clinch not only a playoff berth but the AFC East.

Kansas City won its eighth AFC West division in a row, finishing the regular season with an 11-6 record. This was their version of a down season, yet the team won 11 games. The Chiefs ended the regular season with back-to-back wins and used that momentum to brave the elements and pick up a big win over Miami in the Wild Card round.

2024 Divisional round matchup

Bills vs. Chiefs

Sunday, January 21 at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS

This is a rematch of the team’s Week 14 matchup. It was in Kansas City, but Buffalo held strong on the road and left with the 20-17 victory. Quarterback Josh Allen finished with 233 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Bills running back James Cook had 58 rushing yards on 10 carries, and added 83 yards and a score on five receptions.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be playing in his first-ever road playoff game. Against the Bills in the regular season, he finished with 271 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Tight end Travis Kelce brought in six of his 10 targets for 83 yards, while rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice finished with 72 yards and a touchdown.