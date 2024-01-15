Who are the officials for Eagles-Bucs in Wild Card Round of 2024 NFL Playoffs

The No. 5 Philadelphia Eagles face off against the No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC Wild Card matchup on Monday, January 15. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium. The Eagles fell out of the top spot in the NFC East after ending their season on a 1-5 streak, and the Bucs pulled off the NFC South title by going 5-1 in their last six games.

Referee Adrian Hill will lead the officiating crew for the game. Hill’s crews have called 81 penalties on the home team this season, compared to 101 for the away team. The home teams’ penalties have added up to 649 yards, and the away teams’ penalties have summed to 868 yards. The home team is 9-7 straight-up and 11-5 against the spread under Hill’s officiating crews.

The Eagles enter as 3-point road favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Eagles-Bucs officiating crew

Referee: Adrian Hill

Umpire: Duane Heydt

Down judge: David Oliver

Line judge: Mark Stewart

Field judge: Mearl Robinson

Side judge: Lo van Pham

Back judge: Greg Steed

Replay official: Roddy Ames

Replay assistant: Joe Wollan