Who are the officials for Eagles-Bucs in Wild Card Round of 2024 NFL Playoffs

The No. 5 Philadelphia Eagles face off against the No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC Wild Card matchup on Monday, January 15. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium. The Eagles fell out of the top spot in the NFC East after ending their season on a 1-5 streak, and the Bucs pulled off the NFC South title by going 5-1 in their last six games.
Referee Adrian Hill will lead the officiating crew for the game. Hill’s crews have called 81 penalties on the home team this season, compared to 101 for the away team. The home teams’ penalties have added up to 649 yards, and the away teams’ penalties have summed to 868 yards. The home team is 9-7 straight-up and 11-5 against the spread under Hill’s officiating crews.
The Eagles enter as 3-point road favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Eagles-Bucs officiating crew
Referee: Adrian Hill
Umpire: Duane Heydt
Down judge: David Oliver
Line judge: Mark Stewart
Field judge: Mearl Robinson
Side judge: Lo van Pham
Back judge: Greg Steed
Replay official: Roddy Ames
Replay assistant: Joe Wollan