Who are the officials for Steelers-Bills in Wild Card Round of 2024 NFL Playoffs

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills face off at Highmark Stadium on Monday, January 15 in an AFC Wild Card matchup. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. The game was initially scheduled for Sunday afternoon but was delayed due to inclement weather. The Bills earned the No. 2 seed after a 5-0 finish to the season, and the Steelers grabbed the No. 7 seed.

Referee Carl Cheffers will lead the officiating crew for this matchup. Cheffers’ crews have called 73 penalties against home teams this season compared to 76 against away teams. The penalties have cost home teams 684 yards, and away teams 598. Home teams have gone 9-7 straight-up and 8-6-2 against the spread while Cheffers officiates.

The Bills are 10-point home favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total is 38.

Steelers-Bills officiating crew

Referee: Carl Cheffers

Umpire: Brandon Cruse

Down judge: Mike Carr

Line judge: Tom Eaton

Field judge: Jabir Walker

Side judge: Boris Cheek

Back judge: Jonah Monroe

Replay official: Kevin Brown

Replay assistant: Gerald Frye