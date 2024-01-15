Who are the officials for Steelers-Bills in Wild Card Round of 2024 NFL Playoffs

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills face off at Highmark Stadium on Monday, January 15 in an AFC Wild Card matchup. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. The game was initially scheduled for Sunday afternoon but was delayed due to inclement weather. The Bills earned the No. 2 seed after a 5-0 finish to the season, and the Steelers grabbed the No. 7 seed.
Referee Carl Cheffers will lead the officiating crew for this matchup. Cheffers’ crews have called 73 penalties against home teams this season compared to 76 against away teams. The penalties have cost home teams 684 yards, and away teams 598. Home teams have gone 9-7 straight-up and 8-6-2 against the spread while Cheffers officiates.
The Bills are 10-point home favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total is 38.
Steelers-Bills officiating crew
Referee: Carl Cheffers
Umpire: Brandon Cruse
Down judge: Mike Carr
Line judge: Tom Eaton
Field judge: Jabir Walker
Side judge: Boris Cheek
Back judge: Jonah Monroe
Replay official: Kevin Brown
Replay assistant: Gerald Frye