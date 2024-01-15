NFL weather forecast for Eagles-Bucs Wild Card game, what it means for fantasy and betting

The Philadelphia Eagles will hit the road to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs. The Eagles made the NFC playoffs as the No. 5 seed, while the Buccaneers are the No. 4 seed after winning the NFC South. Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN/ABC/ESPN+.

With Raymond James Stadium being open-air and with one Wild Card game already postponed due to weather, let’s take a look at the forecast for Monday night’s game.

Weather for Eagles vs. Buccaneers in Wild Card round

Forecast via AccuWeather

The high for the day is 74, with a low of 64, and there is an 88% chance of rain. The weather description reads, “mainly cloudy and warmer with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm.” Unfortunately, the forecast gets worse when specifically looking at the night. There is a 96% chance of rain with “heavy showers” in the evening.

Fantasy/betting implications

The amount of rain should favor the run games of both teams. Eagles running back D’Andre Swift’s rushing yards line is set at 58.5 yards at DraftKings Sportsbook, while his rushing attempts line is 14.5. Swift played in 16 games this season and ran for 1,049 yards with five touchdowns on 229 carries. He had 13 carries in his last game but had at least 18 the two weeks before that. Swift has run for at least 61 yards in three straight games, and I like both of his rushing overs given the forecast.

Rachaad White has been a bright spot in the Tampa Bay offense. The running back played in all 17 regular season games and picked up 990 yards and six touchdowns on 272 carries. His rushing line is set at 64.5 with 16.5 rushing attempts. White had at least 17 carries in five of his last six games but had more than 64 yards in only four of those games.

The rain also could affect the passing game. A.J. Brown has been ruled out for the game for the Eagles, so DeVonta Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert should see an uptick in targets. I’d be wary of taking overs on anything other than receptions from short check-downs. Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans sees the most targets on the team yet has only come down with three receptions each in back-to-back games.