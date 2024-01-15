Fantasy football, betting impact of weather forecast for Bills-Steelers in Wild Card game

The No. 2 Buffalo Bills host the No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, January 15 in an AFC Wild Card matchup. The game was initially scheduled for Sunday but was moved due to inclement weather and heavy winds in Buffalo (after the Bills offered fans $20 an hour to help shovel the stadium). Kickoff is now scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET on Monday from Highmark Stadium. We break down the updated forecast.

We’re going to need some shovelers to get @HighmarkStadm ready for Sunday!



How you can help: https://t.co/Wvx1Pa1ILo pic.twitter.com/G6WcRiYofJ — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 12, 2024

Weather for Bills vs. Steelers in Wild Card round

Forecast

The National Weather Service predicts a high of 20°F and a low of 14°F on Monday. The area is forecasted to get more snow on Monday both before and during the game, with winds around 10-12 MPH.

Fantasy/betting implications

The high winds and snow will limit both teams’ passing games, and we can expect to see plenty of handoffs and short passes from both teams in this weather. This will likely affect the game’s total as well as prop bets for receiving, passing, and rushing yards.