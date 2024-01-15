Best Eagles-Buccaneers player prop bets for 2024 Wild Card round

The 2024 NFL Playoffs continue tonight and we’ll be treated to an NFC Wild Card matchup featuring the No. 5 Philadelphia Eagles hitting the road to face the No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on both ABC and ESPN.

Below, we’ll go over a few of our favorite player props for this matchup courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Baker Mayfield, over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+114)

Tampa Bay was able to get across the finish line to clinch the NFC South title, but its offense struggled during the last two weeks of the regular season. The Bucs were shut out of the end zone in last week’s 9-0 victory over the Carolina Panthers and they’ll need to step it u if they want to advance to the Divisional round. Fortunately for them, they are facing an Eagles defense that fell apart in the back half of the regular season and I think Mayfield can take advantage of that by putting multiple passing TDs on the board.

Quez Watkins, over 1.5 receptions (+114)

With AJ Brown out for Philly, Watkins is expected to have a bigger role in the offense and he talked about it this week. The fourth-year wideout was used sparingly throughout the year, but hauled in eight receptions for 93 yards and a touchdown in last week’s regular-season finale against the Giants. I expect him to get plenty of looks tonight and I think he clocks at least two receptions easily.

Antoine Winfield, over 4.5 tackles (+105)

Winfield was one of the biggest Pro Bowl snubs this season, putting together a campaign where he recorded 112 total tackles, 12 passes defended, six forced fumbles, and three interceptions. With a deep threat like Brown out for this game, I’d imagine Winfield will be freed up to play closer to the box and get in on the action even more. I’ll take the over on his solo tackles for this evening.