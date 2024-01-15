Best Steelers-Bills player prop bets for 2024 Wild Card round

The AFC Wild Card round features the No. 7 seed Pittsburgh Steelers taking on No. 2 seed Buffalo Bills from Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, New York. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET on Monday, January 15 and the game will air on CBS. The contest was originally scheduled for Sunday, January 14, until a severe snowstorm moved it to Monday.

With high winds along with more snow on the horizon for kickoff, the Bills enter 10-point betting favorites. Let’s dive into some player props for this matchup, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

James Cook, OVER 14.5 rushing attempts (-145)

Snowy conditions call for some extra work out of the backfield and James Cook took off as lead RB this season for Buffalo. Cook has also hit this line in three of the last four games, including 25 rushes for 179 yards and a touchdown in Week 15 against the Cowboys. The Steelers allowed 115.1 rushing yards per game this season, I like Cook to go over on this prop.

Mason Rudolph, UNDER 27.5 passing attempts (-120)

Rudolph has been starting in place of Kenny Pickett, leading the Steelers on offense during their three-game winning streak. For the most part, he’s played clean football with three passing touchdowns and no interceptions. However, in all three starts, Rudolph has gone under on 27 passing attempts. With the weather calling for high winds and snowfall, I expect Pittsburgh to lean heavily on its run game, limiting how many times Rudolph throws.

Josh Allen, Anytime TD (-125)

Allen posted a season-high 15 rushing attempts against the Dolphins in Week 18 and in five of the last six contests has recorded a rushing touchdown. This season Allen also had a career-best 15 rushing touchdowns. Amidst the projected snow forecast, I think Allen will have plenty of QB-sneak opportunities near the goal line for six.