Best value lineup strategy for Eagles vs. Buccaneers in the Wild Card round of the 2024 NFL playoffs

The opening weekend of the 2024 NFL Playoffs will wrap up this evening with an NFC Wild Card bout featuring the No. 5 Philadelphia Eagles heading south to face the No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and the game will air on both ABC and ESPN.

Outside of the big names, who are some lower-tier value flex plays on both teams that could help you win this Wild Card game showdown on DraftKings DFS? Let’s discuss some options below.

Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles, $4,800

Goedert set a career-high in receptions with 59 this season, racking up 592 receiving yards and three touchdowns through 14 games. He was a consistent target for Jalen Hurts throughout the year and I’d imagine he’ll be targeted more with AJ Brown out and DeVonta Smith banged up. The tight end averaged 10 FP per game in DFS and I’d heavily consider him as a value option for tonight.

Quez Watkins, WR, Philadelphia Eagles, $3,700

With the aforementioned Brown out, Watkins is expected to have a bigger role in the offense and he talked about it this week. The fourth-year wideout was used sparingly throughout the year, but hauled in eight receptions for 93 yards and a touchdown in last week’s regular-season finale against the Giants. I expect him to get plenty of looks tonight, so he’s a candidate for DFS lineups.

Trey Palmer, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, $3,400

The rookie Palmer showed flashes of his potential this season, catching 39 receptions for 385 yards and three touchdowns. He’d come seemingly out of nowhere from time to time to make an explosive play for the Baker Mayfield-led offense. At $3,400, he’s worth taking a flyer on as a cheap option for your lineup.