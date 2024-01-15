Best value lineup strategy for Steelers vs. Bills in the Wild Card round of the 2024 NFL playoffs

The NFL Wild Card round features an AFC matchup between the No. 7 seed Pittsburgh Steelers and No. 2 seed Buffalo Bills. The Steelers clinched a playoff berth with a Week 18 win and a little help from the Tennessee Titans. For the Bills, their roller-coaster season culminated in a five-game win streak to seal the AFC East once again.

Outside of the big names, who are some lower-tier value flex plays on both teams that could help you win this Wild Card game showdown on DraftKings? Let’s discuss some options below.

Khalil Shakur, WR, $3,400

Gabe Davis and his knee injury is a huge blow to the Bills offense, but it upgrades Shakur to No. 2 WR behind Stefon Diggs. In their crucial Week 18 win over the Dolphins, Shakur reeled in 6 receptions for a team-high 102 yards. The second-year wideout out of Boise State will indeed see plenty of targets come Monday.

Jaylen Warren, RB, $5,100

Warren is coming off a breakout second year. Despite splitting carries with Najee Harris, the Oklahoma State product accounted for 1,154 yards from scrimmage and four total touchdowns this season. With snowy conditions on tap, both teams will be reliant on the ground game. This means Warren is due for some touches. Warren has displayed ability as both a runner and pass-catcher, in what looks to be an ugly weather day in Buffalo, expect Mason Rudolph to throw plenty of short passes his way.

Dalton Kincaid, TE, $4,600

The rookie had quite a first-year campaign, developing good chemistry with QB Josh Allen. In the Bills final two games he was targeted 15 times and cleared 80 yards receiving in each contest. Kincaid also benefits from the absence of Davis, in Week 18 he along with Shakur made plays in the second half against the Dolphins. The Steelers' defense has been generous to opposing TEs, allowing 864 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns this season.