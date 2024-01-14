Who would be the top HC candidates for Cowboys if Mike McCarthy is fired after 1st round loss?

The Dallas Cowboys’ postseason losing streak continued on Sunday with a 48-32 loss to the Green Bay Packers in the first round of the playoffs, marking the Cowboys’ first home loss of the season. If the powers that be in Dallas decide to part ways with head coach Mike McCarthy after the loss, who will the top candidates to replace him be?

Bill Belichick, former Patriots head coach

Belichick is a proven powerhouse in the NFL. Though his last few years with New England were less than successful, he would be a good fit in the Cowboys’ culture. More importantly, though, he has reached the pinnacle multiple times. Dallas wants a Super Bowl, and they want a coach who can guarantee that the franchise can get over the hump to reach it.

Dan Quinn, Cowboys defensive coordinator

Quinn might be more of a long shot after Sunday’s disastrous performance against the Packers, but he has been on the shortlist for several head coach openings throughout the league already this year and is a player favorite. If Jerry Jones decides to keep it in the family, Quinn’s promotion would be the expected next step for the franchise.

Ben Johnson, Lions offensive coordinator

Johnson’s Lions offenses have been enormously successful, and the Commanders have already requested an interview with him. The Lions finished the regular season ranked third in the NFL total yards and fifth in scoring. Johnson does not yet have head coaching experience, which could be a tick in the wrong box if Jerry Jones is looking for someone more proven.

Bobby Slowik, Texans offensive coordinator

The Texans have looked phenomenal this season after the addition of CJ Stroud to the roster, and dominated in their Wild Card game. Though Slowik does not have head coaching experience, the young coordinator does have experience leading a winning roster. Houston ranked sixth in passing yards per game this season.

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan head coach

Harbaugh just led the Wolverines to a national title, and rumors of his departure for the NFL have swirled for several offseasons now. Harbaugh has reached the Super Bowl before, though he hasn’t won one as a coach yet. If the Cowboys want a fast turnaround, Harbaugh could be the man for the job.