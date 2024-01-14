Has a No. 7 seed ever beaten a No. 2 seed in the NFL Playoffs?

It wasn’t until 2020 that the playoffs were expanded to 12 teams. Before then, the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds from each division received a bye week, while the rest of the playoff participants played on Wild Card weekend. With the expansion, the No. 2 seed lost that right to a bye and had to play in the Wild Card round against the No. 7 seed.

There haven’t been many matchups between No. 2 and No. 7 seeds in the NFL Playoffs, with just six total through three seasons. And of those six, no No. 7 seed has been able to win. That 0-6 record is being tested in the 2024 playoffs though, as the No. 7 seed Green Bay Packers have a 27-7 lead on the No. 2 seed Dallas Cowboys at halftime. The Cowboys came into this matchup as 7-point favorites.

The Cowboys still have a chance for a big comeback, but if not, they would be the first No. 2 seed to lose to a No. 7 seed in the history of the NFL.

The Steelers will get their chance on Monday afternoon to be the first or second No. 7 seed to win as they take on the Buffalo Bills after their game was delayed a day due to extreme winter weather.