Washington hires Arizona HC Jedd Fisch as next head coach

Update: The move is official. Washington has hired Jedd Fisch as its next head football coach.

Arizona head football coach Jedd Fisch is expected to accept the HC job at Washington, per Jason Scheer of 247 Sports. Fisch has reportedly had two interviews with the school and ESPN’s Pete Thamel also reported that he is the top candidate for the Huskies. This comes on the heels of former UW head coach Kalen DeBoer leaving for Alabama on Friday, taking over for the retired Nick Saban.

Fisch just wrapped up his third season at Arizona, where he led the Wildcats to a surprise 10-3 record. The team exceeded expectations and was still alive for the Pac-12 Championship Game heading into the final week of the regular season. A title game berth wasn’t in the cards, but they still ended the year on a positive note with a 38-24 victory over Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl.

Bouncing between the NFL and college ranks as an assistant for over a decade, Fisch’s hiring in 2021 came as somewhat of a surprise as he took over a Wildcat program that experienced a steep fall from grace under Kevin Sumlin. He stumbled in his first season with a 1-11 mark, but showed improvement with a 5-7 record in 2022. A turning point moment for his 2023 team came in Week 3, when starting quarterback Jayden de Laura was injured and replaced by redshirt freshman backup Noah Fifita. This was an inadvertent upgrade for Fisch and staff as Fifita earned Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year honors by completing 72.4% of his passes for 2,869 yards and 25 touchdowns.

If the move is finalized, Fisch will be tasked with guiding Washington into its first season in the Big Ten next year. Most playmakers like Michael Penix Jr. and Rome Odunze who led the Huskies to the CFP title game will be long gone in the fall and the new head coach will be tasked with restocking the talent pool.