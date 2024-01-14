Which QBs have declared for the 2024 NFL Draft?

With the 2023 college football season over, attention will begin shifting towards the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft in the next few months. This is projected to be one of the more loaded quarterback classes in recent memory as multiple teams could find their franchise QB’s from this group.

Below, we’ll go over the QB’s who have declared for the draft so far.

Caleb Williams, USC

As of this writing, Williams has yet to officially declare for the 2024 NFL Draft. The Athletic’s Kalyn Kahler tried reaching out to his father, Carl, and their publicist, but both declined to comment until everything is “buttoned up”. She also reported that NFL scouts are fully expecting him to declare. If he doesn’t by the January 15 deadline, he could still enter the supplemental draft.

Williams has long been projected as the top prospect in this entire draft class and many mock draft experts have him going to the Chicago Bears at No. 1. However, there is a question over whether the Bears will take the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner or stick with current starter Justin Fields and trade the pick.

Drake Maye, North Carolina.

Maye declared for the NFL Draft on December 11 and has long been projected as the No. 2 QB prospect in this class behind Williams. He served as the Tar Heels starter for two seasons, earning ACC Player of the Year honors in 2022 and following that up with another solid campaign in 2023.

The Washington Commanders at No. 2 and the New England Patriots at No. 3 are the projected landing spots for the UNC QB and it will depend on what the Bears do with the No. 1 pick and Williams.

Jayden Daniels, LSU

Daniels officially declared for the NFL Draft on December 18 and is projected to be the No. 3 QB prospect taken off the board this April. He elevated his stock with a ridiculous season at LSU in 2023, where he passed for 3,812 yards through the air, ran for 1,134 yards on the ground, and accounted for 50 touchdowns. Those numbers earned him the 2023 Heisman Trophy.

Similar to Maye, he could end up with either the Commanders or Patriots depending on what the Bears do at No. 1. He could also potentially fall to a QB-needy team like the Atlanta Falcons at No. 8.

JJ McCarthy, Michigan

McCarthy declared for the NFL Draft on January 14 and leaves Michigan as arguably the most accomplished QB in program history. He posted a 27-1 record through three seasons as the starter in Ann Arbor, winning three Big Ten Championships, going 3-0 against Ohio State, and leading the Wolverines to their first national title since 1997.

There’s a question over whether or not he will be a first-round pick and that will be a storyline to watch in the lead up to the draft.

Michael Penix Jr., Washington

Penix has yet to formally declare for the NFL Draft, but he has exhausted all of his collegiate eligibility and is expected to officially enter his name soon. As a sixth-year senior, the lefty was electric for the Huskies, leading them to the College Football Playoff National Championship and finishing as the Heisman Trophy runner-up.

He’s a bit of a wild card as a draft prospect with his age and injury history, leading to questions if he’ll land in the first round. Some have projected Penix going late in the first round while others have have him going in the 11-13 range.

Bo Nix, Oregon

Nix just wrapped up his final year of college eligibility and will begin his path to the NFL Draft by participating in the Senior Bowl. He became a Heisman Trophy finalist with an outstanding 2023 campaign where he completed a record 77.4% of his passes for 4,508 passing yards and 45 touchdowns to just three interceptions.

Nix is being projected as a second-round prospect with the potential to jump up into the first round.

Jordan Travis, Florida State

Travis just wrapped up his long career at FSU and accepted an invitation for the East-West Shrine Bowl, although he won’t be able to play in the game. Travis suffered a season-ending leg injury in November, an unfortunate injury that infamously led to the Seminoles being left out of the College Football Playoff.

As he recovers, it will be interesting to see if an NFL team takes a flyer on him by taking him in the later rounds.

Michael Pratt, Tulane

Pratt will be participating in the Senior Bowl in preparation for the NFL Draft. He just wrapped up a successful four-year run at Tulane where he led the Green Wave to the 2022 AAC title and a victory over USC in the Cotton Bowl.

Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

Rattler declared for the NFL Draft back on November 29 following the conclusion of South Carolina’s season. The former No. 1 QB prospect out of high school spent his first three seasons at Oklahoma before transferring to South Carolina for the final two.

Austin Reed, Western Kentucky

Reed declared for the NFL Draft in December and accepted an invitation to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl. He had an interesting college career where he led West Florida to the Division II national title in 2019 before transferring to WKU and having a successful stint at the FBS ranks.

Devin Leary, Kentucky

Leary is prepping for the NFL Draft after wrapping up a five-year college career at both NC State and Kentucky.

Joe Milton III, Tennessee

Milton officially declared for the NFL Draft on December 27. He threw for 2,813 yards and 20 touchdowns for the Vols in 2023 and was known for his extremely strong arm.