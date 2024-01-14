Where are the Cowboys drafting in 2024 NFL Draft? Who might they pick in mock draft?

The Dallas Cowboys’ 2023 season came to an embarrassing end in the NFC Wild Card round as they were dominated by the Green Bay Packers in a 48-32 loss. The Packers opened up a 27-0 lead in the first half as a Dak Prescott pick-six late in the second quarter proved to be backbreaking.

Dallas became the first team in NFL history to win 12 games in three straight seasons and fail to make the conference championship game in any of them. With these playoff failures, there are major questions about the immediate future of this organization and it starts with the job security of head coach Mike McCarthy. On top of that, the Cowboys were set on working out a long-term contract extension for Prescott in the offseason, but who knows if that will remain the case after Sunday’s debacle.

While those questions are more pressing, the Cowboys can also turn its attention to the 2024 NFL Draft.

Cowboys draft order: No. 24 pick

Dallas will have the No. 24 pick in the NFL Draft. This comes as a result of the Cowboys having the best regular season record among all teams who lost in the Wild Card round.

Cowboys mock draft: Potential first-round pick

OT Troy Fautanu, Washington

Dallas has several key players set to become free agents in the offseason and chief among them is All-Pro offensive tackle Tyron Smith. If the Cowboys let him walk and don’t find an adequate replacement in free agency, they could look to the draft where a prospect like Troy Fautanu could be available.

The 6’4”, 317-pound tackle anchored a Washington offensive line that gave quarterback Michael Penix Jr. enough time to find the plethora of receiving targets he had at his disposal. The line won the Joe Moore Award for the nation’s best offensive line and Fautanu himself won the Morris Trophy for top offensive lineman in the Pac-12.

Given that cornerback could also be a need with Stephon Gilmore becoming a free agent, the Cowboys could also look into draft prospects like Alabama’s Terrion Arnold or Georgia’s Kamari Lassiter.