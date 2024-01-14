Complete bracket for NFC with updates during Wild Card Round of 2024 NFL Playoffs

The 2024 NFL Playoffs get underway with the Wild Card Round on Saturday. It’s two AFC matchups — Texans vs. Browns and Dolphins vs. Chiefs — so the NFC bracket won’t be impacted until we get to Sunday. The Dallas Cowboys host the Green Bay Packers in the first WC game out of the NFC on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET. The Detroit Lions face the Los Angeles Rams on SNF while the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on MNF. So we won’t have a full idea of the NFC bracket for the Divisional Round until Monday night. Below we’ll be updating you on the latest matchups with analysis for the NFC bracket.
2024 NFL Playoffs
NFC Bracket
- San Francisco 49ers (bye)
4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 32
5. Philadelphia Eagles 9
2. Dallas Cowboys 32
7. Green Bay Packers 48
3. Detroit Lions 24
6. Los Angeles Rams 23