Who will Lions play in the Divisional round?

The Lions won a hard fought battle against Matthew Stafford and the Lions on Sunday night, 24-23. Amon-Ra St. Brown caught a Jared Goff pass for a first down out of the 2 minute warning to seal the victory. And it was a big victory, as the Lions hadn’t won a playoff game since 1991. That’s 33 years ago. Of course, they also have never won a Super Bowl and now they move on to the Divisional round to keep that hope alive.

2024 Divisional round matchup

Lions vs. Eagles or Buccaneers

Sunday, 3 p.m. ET, NBC

With the No. 7 seed Packers upsetting the Cowboys earlier in the day, they have locked in a matchup with the No. 1 seed 49ers. That leaves the Lions to play the winner of the Buccaneers-Eagles game on Monday night. Whoever wins will travel to Detroit for the matchup.

The Lions did face the Buccaneers early in the season, but did not see the Eagles. Detroit beat the Bucs in Week 6, 20-6. Jared Goff had a big game, completing 30-of-44 passes for 353 yard and two touchdowns, while the Lions defense held the Bucs to two field goals.