Who will Packers play in the Divisional round?

The Green Bay Packers have upset the Dallas Cowboys in historic fashion, beating them 48-32 in the Wild Card round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs. This is the first time a 7 seed has beaten a 2 seed in the playoffs, though there have only been six games between those seeds in all of NFL history.

The Packers started slow, winning just two games in their first seven matchups, but as QB Jordan Love settled into his role, he started showing an ability to lead his team to wins and in the second half of the season they had strong wins against the Lions and Chiefs. Then came a road game in Dallas against a Cowboys team that was 12-5 and hadn’t lost a home game all season.

Love and company dismantled the Cowboys, likely giving owner Jerry Jones a lot to think about moving forward, but moving forward for the Packers, they will head to San Francisco to take on the 49ers in the Divisional round.

2024 Divisional round matchup

49ers vs. Packers

The Packers as the 7th seed will face the No. 1 seed San Francisco 49ers next weekend on the road. We don’t have a date and time yet, but the matchup is locked in. Jordan Love has never faced the 49ers, so this will be their inaugural matchup.