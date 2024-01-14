Kings vs. Bucks pick against the spread, over/under for Sunday, January 14

Update: Middleton has been ruled out, but Antetokounmpo and Lillard appear to be good to go for this contest. The line is now Bucks -4 and the total comes in at 247. I still like Kings +4 and the under at 247.

We’ve got a cross conference showdown Sunday evening when the Sacramento Kings (23-15) face off against the Milwaukee Bucks (27-12). The Kings saw their two-game winning streak end at the hands of the 76ers, while the Bucks have won two in a row and will be on the second night of a back-to-back set. This is the first meeting between the teams this season.

Kevin Huerter is listed as questionable for Sacramento with an ankle injury. The Bucks will submit an official injury report at 2 p.m. ET, with the statuses of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Damian Lillard worth monitoring.

The Bucks are 5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total sitting at 248. Milwaukee is -205 on the moneyline, while Sacramento is +170.

Kings vs. Bucks, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Kings +5

The Bucks are one of the best teams against the number when they don’t have the benefit of rest. Milwaukee is 3-2 ATS on the second night of a back-to-back, but 8-3 ATS with a rest disadvantage. The Kings, meanwhile, are 6-3 ATS with a rest advantage and don’t have any major injuries to contend with. They are also 6-3 as the underdog this season.

Milwaukee has covered the spread just once in the last seven games, while Sacramento has covered in three of the last five contests. The Kings have the benefit of rest and should be able to keep this contest close enough to cover Sunday.

Over/Under: Under 248

Milwaukee is 24-15 to the over this season, and has gone over its totals in three of the last six games. Sacramento is 18-18-2 to the over, with both pushes coming in the last four games along with two unders. The Bucks might be a bit rusty offensively on the second night of a back-to-back set, and Sacramento’s recent lack of scoring leads me towards the under for tonight’s game.