Who are the officials for Rams-Lions in Wild Card Round of 2024 NFL Playoffs

The Detroit Lions are set to host the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round in the 2024 NFL Playoffs. The Lions are the No. 3 seed in the NFC after winning their first NFC North division title in 30 years, while the Rams clinched the No. 6 seed in the playoffs. While nobody ever wants to see the refs have an impact on a game, taking a look at referee stats can help influence your bets.

Craig Wrolstad will lead the officiating crew for this matchup. His crew’s called 85 penalties this year on the home team compared to only 74 for the away. Still, the away penalties went for 702 yards compared to only 686 against the home team. Under Wrolstad’s crews this season, the home team is averaging 24.25 points compared to 17.44 for the visiting team. Home teams went 9-6-1 against the spread.

The Lions are the 3-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. Detroit has -170 moneyline odds, while Los Angeles is the +142 underdog. The point total for the game is set at 53.

Rams-Lions officiating crew

Referee: Craig Wrolstad

Umpire: Mark Pellis

Down judge: Jim Mello

Line judge: Tripp Sutter

Field judge: Jeff Shears

Side judge: Dale Shaw

Back judge: Jimmy Russell

Replay official: Kevin Stine

Replay assistant: Gavin Anderson