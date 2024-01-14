Who are the officials for Packers-Cowboys in Wild Card Round of 2024 NFL Playoffs

The Dallas Cowboys host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon in the Wild Card round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs. The game kicks off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Fox and is the first playoff matchup between the two teams since the 2017 Divisional Round. The Packers won that game 34-31 on a Mason Crosby field goal as time expired.

Ron Torbert will be the lead referee for Sunday’s game. He is in his 14th season as an NFL official and his tenth in the lead referee role. It is his 12th playoff game, with his most recent being last year’s AFC Championship between the Bengals and Chiefs. His most high profile previous work was at Super Bowl 56 where he served as referee.

Torbert’s regular season crew led all officiating crews in penalties called, per NFLPenalties.com. Max Causey and Ryan Dickson are the only two members of this crew that worked on Torbert’s crew during the regular season.

The Cowboys are a touchdown favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with the point total installed at 51. Dallas is a -355 favorite while Green Bay is a +280 underdog.

Packers-Cowboys officiating crew

Referee: Ron Torbert

Umpire: Bryan Neale

Down judge: Max Causey

Line judge: Julian Mapp

Field judge: Ryan Dickson

Side judge: Domonique Pender

Back judge: Todd Prukop

Replay official: Jamie Nicholson

Replay assistant: Larry Hill, Jr.

NFL centralized replay command center