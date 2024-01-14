 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL weather forecast for Packers-Cowboys Wild Card game, what it means for fantasy and betting

The weather report can impact fantasy football and betting. We break down the important information you need to prepare for the matchup between the Packers and Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Super Wild Card Weekend.

By Mike Turay
NFL: DEC 30 Lions at Cowboys Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NFC Wild Card weekend features two historic franchises as the No. 7 seed Green Bay Packers travel to take on the No. 2 seed Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, January 14. There are plenty of headlines coming into this one, as Mike McCarthy lines up against his former squad who comes into town riding a three-game winning streak. Let’s dive into what the weather forecast will be for this showdown.

Weather for Packers vs. Cowboys in Wild Card round

Forecast

The National Weather Service predicts a high of 28°F and a low of 25°F for the Dallas area on gameday. The area is forecasted to have a 40% probability of snowfall. This, however, shouldn’t affect the contest much as AT&T Stadium converts via retractable roof into a secure dome.

Fantasy/betting implications

Since “Jerry’s World” is closed off via dome, the weather should serve little to no effect come the 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

