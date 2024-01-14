NFL weather forecast for Packers-Cowboys Wild Card game, what it means for fantasy and betting

NFC Wild Card weekend features two historic franchises as the No. 7 seed Green Bay Packers travel to take on the No. 2 seed Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, January 14. There are plenty of headlines coming into this one, as Mike McCarthy lines up against his former squad who comes into town riding a three-game winning streak. Let’s dive into what the weather forecast will be for this showdown.

Weather for Packers vs. Cowboys in Wild Card round

Forecast

The National Weather Service predicts a high of 28°F and a low of 25°F for the Dallas area on gameday. The area is forecasted to have a 40% probability of snowfall. This, however, shouldn’t affect the contest much as AT&T Stadium converts via retractable roof into a secure dome.

Fantasy/betting implications

Since “Jerry’s World” is closed off via dome, the weather should serve little to no effect come the 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff.