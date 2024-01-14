Best Packers-Cowboys player prop bets for 2024 Wild Card round

The 2024 NFL Playoffs continue today and we’ll be treated to an NFC Wild Card matchup featuring two historic rivals as the No. 7 Green Bay Packers hit the road to face the No. 2 Dallas Cowboys. The game will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET and will air on Fox.

Below, we’ll go over a few of our favorite player props for this matchup courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jordan Love, under 1.5 passing touchdowns (+110)

Love stepped up for the Packers in the final month of the regular season, throwing nine touchdowns and no interceptions through their final four games. His first playoff start will be against a tough Cowboys defense that limited opposing quarterbacks to just 60.5% passing and 21 touchdowns for the year. They held each of their last five QB opponents to under two passing touchdowns and I think they do the same to Love today.

Jake Ferguson, over 4.5 receptions (+100)

Ferguson had a breakout year with the Cowboys this season, catching 71 passes for 761 yards and five touchdowns. He emerged as a consistent target for Dak Prescott, averaging 4.1 receptions a game this year. Even though the Packers gave up the fifth-least receptions to tight ends this season, I think Prescott will find a way to get the upstart involved and hit him for at least five today.

Aaron Jones, over 17.5 rush attempts (+100)

Jones was a workhorse for the Packers at the end of the year, recording at least 20 carries for 100+ yards in each of their last three games of the regular season. Even against a tough Cowboys front seven, he should get plenty of work in this contest and I’ll take the over on his rush attempts.