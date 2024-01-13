Who will Chiefs play in the Divisional round?

The Kansas City Chiefs won a sub-zero degree game over the Miami Dolphins 26-7 behind the leg of Harrison Butker and strong connection between Patrick Mahomes and Rashee Rice. The Dolphins did not look as comfortable as the Chiefs in the elements.

The Chiefs, who won last year’s Super Bowl over the Eagles, have had a down season for them, but appear to have stepped up their game. We’ll take a look at who they might face in the Divisional round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs.

2024 Divisional round matchup

Chiefs at Bills

Sunday, 5:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Monday night update: The Bills defeated the Steelers 31-17 to advance to the Divisional Round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs. That means the Bills will now host the Chiefs on Sunday night.

The Chiefs will either play the 2nd seed Bills or 4th seed Texans in the Divisional round after beating the 6th seed Dolphins. The Bills face the 7th seed Steelers and if they were to lose to Pittsburgh, the Steelers would be locked into facing the No. 1 seed Ravens. If the Bills win, the Chiefs would face the Bills and the Dolphins would face the Ravens.

Amazingly, if the Bills win and the Chiefs have to go on the road in the Divisional round, it will be the first time Patrick Mahomes has played a road playoff game in his career.

The playoff seeding determines who faces who, as the lowest seed remaining faces the highest seed remaining.

The Chiefs faced the Bills, but not the Texans during the 2023 regular season. In Week 14, Kansas City lost to the Bills 20-17 in Kansas City after Kadarius Toney lined up offsides on what would have been a game-winning touchdown for the Chiefs.