Who will Texans play in the Divisional round?

The Houston Texans beat the Cleveland Browns handily 45-14 in the Wild Card Round. It has been a masterful job by rookie head coach DeMeco Ryans, leading his team to the AFC South title and a first round win. The Texans are full of overachieving rookies, with possible Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson and Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud putting up big numbers in their inaugural seasons.

2024 Divisional round matchup

Texans at Ravens

Saturday, 4:30pm ET, ESPN

Monday night update: The Bills defeated the Steelers 31-17 to advance to the Divisional Round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs. That means the Texans are the lowest seed left and will travel to Baltimore to take on the No. 1 seed Ravens.

Saturday night update: The Chiefs beat the Dolphins, which means the Texans will be on the road next week for the Divisional round. If the Steelers beat the Bills, the Texans would travel to Kansas City next week. If the Bills beat the Steelers, the Texans would travel to Baltimore.

Since the Texans-Browns game was the first of the playoffs, we’ll need to wait for the other games to play out to know who they will play. With the No. 4 seed, the Texans would play the No. 1 seed Ravens in Baltimore if the home favorite No. 2 seed Bills beat the No. 7 seed Steelers and the No. 3 seed Chiefs beat the No. 6 seed Dolphins.

They will hope for upsets, as the 7th seed Steelers or 6th seed Dolphins have lower seeds and the lowest to advance would take on the Ravens on the road. They would love to have both lower seeds win, meaning the Dolphins would then have to go to Houston, giving the Texans another home playoff game.

The most-likely scenario has them traveling to Baltimore if the favorites win, but there are scenarios for them to play every other team left in the playoffs other than the Steelers, who will only play the Ravens if they beat the Bills.