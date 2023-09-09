Texas runs Alabama out of Bryant-Denny. Now what?

Folks, Texas may actually be for real.

The No. 11 Texas Longhorns went into Bryant-Denny Stadium and took down the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide in a 34-23 victory on Saturday. The Horns did not back down from the challenge and maintained control for most of the contest. Quarterback Quinn Ewers was excellent throughout the matchup, going 24-38 for 349 yards and three touchdowns on the evening. Leading by three midway through the fourth quarter, his 39-yard touchdown pass to wideout Adonai Mitchell served as the dagger as the Horns toppled their future conference mate in the SEC.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian became just the third former assistant of Nick Saban’s to defeat their former boss, dropping Saban’s record to 28-3 in these games. This loss marks the first time since 2004 that Alabama has lost a home game by double-digits.

Texas entered the 2023 season with high expectations, as they were picked my the media to win the Big 12 championship favorite. Their aspirations to finally break into the College Football Playoff conversation hinged on this Week 2 matchup against Alabama and Sark’s squad passed the test with flying colors. This monumental road victory will most likely launch the Horns into the top five of Sunday’s AP poll and they have a chance to camp out there for a while...if they handle their business.

They have a formidable Group of Five challenge in Wyoming coming to Austin next Saturday and will follow that up with a trip to Baylor and a home showdown against a Kansas team that could be ranked by then. Win those games and they will be sitting pretty at 5-0 heading into the annual Red River Rivalry against Oklahoma.

As for Alabama, there are now several questions that will have to be addressed if it wants to re-emerge as a playoff contender later in the season. Starting quarterback Jalen Milroe was hit or miss against Texas and the Crimson Tide’s non-existent run game early in the season should be raising alarms in Tuscaloosa. Bama will head down to Tampa, FL, next Saturday for what should be a tune up game against USF before hosting Ole Miss in its SEC opener the following week.