Heisman Watch after Week 2 of college football

Week 2 of the 2023 college football season is in the books and we’re starting to see some movement up and down the Heisman Trophy odds board as the nation’s top players begin to settle into the young campaign.

Below, we’ll go over some risers and fallers based on their performances in Week 2.

Stock Up

Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

Of course we have to start with Ewers as he marched right into Bryant-Denny Stadium and led Texas to a 34-24 victory over Alabama. The UT starter was calm and poised throughout the high-profile contest and met the challenge, going 24-38 for 349 yards and three touchdowns on the evening.

With games against Wyoming, Baylor, and Kansas in the coming weeks, he has a chance to have Texas at 5-0 heading into the annual Red River Rivalry against Oklahoma next month.

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Sanders followed up his stellar Week 1 performance against TCU with another great outing on Saturday as Colorado blasted Nebraska 36-14. Sanders went 31-42 for 393 yards and two touchdowns through the air, also tacking on an additional rushing score on the ground. That rushing touchdown served as the dagger and he added some spice to it by doing his father’s shuffle in celebration.

As the Colorado hype train goes into overdrive, Sanders’ Heisman stock continues to rise. The eyes of the college football world will once again be on him as the Buffs host rival Colorado State next Saturday.

Stock Down

Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

North Carolina won yet another wild contest against Appalachian State on Saturday and Maye made a bigger impact with his legs than his arm in this one. He had an efficient day through the air, going 21-30 for 208 yards. On the ground, he took 11 carries for 57 yards and the go-ahead score as the Tar Heels won 40-34 in double overtime. It was a good day for Maye, but we have yet to see him put up the video game numbers that one would expect from a potential top NFL draft pick.

Maye will get another crack at raising his stock when UNC hosts Minnesota next Saturday.

Joe Milton, QB, Tennessee

Tennessee got out to a sleepy start against Austin Peay on Saturday and eventually pulled away for a 30-13 victory. Quarterback Joe Milton struggled in the first half and finished his day going 21-33 for 228 yards and two touchdowns through the air, adding an additional touchdown on the ground.

Milton entered the year as a Heisman dark horse and so far, hasn’t delivered the standout numbers that will increase his profile. The Volunteers will travel down to rival Florida next Saturday, so he could potentially put up numbers against a vulnerable Gators squad.

Here are the latest odds to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy after Week 2 from DraftKings Sportsbook: