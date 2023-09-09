 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Heisman Watch after Week 2 of college football

Caleb Williams leads the odds to win the Heisman Trophy after Week 2. We take a look at the current odds to win the biggest prize in college football

By Nick Simon
Texas v Alabama Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Week 2 of the 2023 college football season is in the books and we’re starting to see some movement up and down the Heisman Trophy odds board as the nation’s top players begin to settle into the young campaign.

Below, we’ll go over some risers and fallers based on their performances in Week 2.

Stock Up

Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

Of course we have to start with Ewers as he marched right into Bryant-Denny Stadium and led Texas to a 34-24 victory over Alabama. The UT starter was calm and poised throughout the high-profile contest and met the challenge, going 24-38 for 349 yards and three touchdowns on the evening.

With games against Wyoming, Baylor, and Kansas in the coming weeks, he has a chance to have Texas at 5-0 heading into the annual Red River Rivalry against Oklahoma next month.

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Sanders followed up his stellar Week 1 performance against TCU with another great outing on Saturday as Colorado blasted Nebraska 36-14. Sanders went 31-42 for 393 yards and two touchdowns through the air, also tacking on an additional rushing score on the ground. That rushing touchdown served as the dagger and he added some spice to it by doing his father’s shuffle in celebration.

As the Colorado hype train goes into overdrive, Sanders’ Heisman stock continues to rise. The eyes of the college football world will once again be on him as the Buffs host rival Colorado State next Saturday.

Stock Down

Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

North Carolina won yet another wild contest against Appalachian State on Saturday and Maye made a bigger impact with his legs than his arm in this one. He had an efficient day through the air, going 21-30 for 208 yards. On the ground, he took 11 carries for 57 yards and the go-ahead score as the Tar Heels won 40-34 in double overtime. It was a good day for Maye, but we have yet to see him put up the video game numbers that one would expect from a potential top NFL draft pick.

Maye will get another crack at raising his stock when UNC hosts Minnesota next Saturday.

Joe Milton, QB, Tennessee

Tennessee got out to a sleepy start against Austin Peay on Saturday and eventually pulled away for a 30-13 victory. Quarterback Joe Milton struggled in the first half and finished his day going 21-33 for 228 yards and two touchdowns through the air, adding an additional touchdown on the ground.

Milton entered the year as a Heisman dark horse and so far, hasn’t delivered the standout numbers that will increase his profile. The Volunteers will travel down to rival Florida next Saturday, so he could potentially put up numbers against a vulnerable Gators squad.

Here are the latest odds to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy after Week 2 from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Heisman Trophy Odds as of September 9

Player School Odds
Caleb Williams USC +475
Jordan Travis Florida State +750
Michael Penix Jr. Washington +800
Quinn Ewers Texas +1000
J.J. McCarthy Michigan +1600
Sam Hartman Notre Dame +2000
Shedeur Sanders Colorado +2000
Drew Allar Penn State +2000
Bo Nix Oregon +2000
Marvin Harrison Jr. Ohio State +2800
Dillon Gabriel Oklahoma +3000
Carson Beck Georgia +3000
Jayden Daniels LSU +3000
Joe Milton Tennessee +3500
Kyle McCord Ohio State +3500
Travis Hunter Colorado +3500
Drake Maye North Carolina +3500
Blake Corum Michigan +5000
Tyler Van Dyke Miami FL +5000
K.J. Jefferson Arkansas +6000
Keon Coleman Florida State +6000
D.J. Uiagalelei Oregon State +6500
Brock Bowers Georgia +7500
Jalon Daniels Kansas +7500
Devin Brown Ohio State +7500
Cade Klubnik Clemson +8000
Donovan Edwards Michigan +8000
Jase McClellan Alabama +8000
TreVeyon Henderson Ohio State +8000
Quinshon Judkins Ole Miss +8000
Riley Leonard Duke +8000
Jalen Milroe Alabama +9000
Audric Estime Notre Dame +9000
Conner Weigman Texas A&M +9000
Will Shipley Clemson +9000
Cameron Ward Washington State +10000
Braelon Allen Wisconsin +10000
Emeka Egbuka Ohio State +10000
Ty Simpson Alabama +10000
MarShawn Lloyd USC +10000
Will Howard Kansas State +10000
Brock Vandagriff Georgia +10000
Nicholas Singleton Penn State +10000
Tyler Buchner Alabama +10000
Dante Moore UCLA +12000
Jaxson Dart Ole Miss +12000
John Rhys Plumlee UCF +15000
Cade McNamara Iowa +15000
Will Rogers Mississippi State +15000
Cameron Rising Utah +15000
Devin Leary Kentucky +15000
Dominic Lovett Georgia +15000
Malik Nabers LSU +15000
Spencer Rattler South Carolina +15000
Taulia Tagovailoa Maryland +15000
Johnny Wilson Florida State +15000
Harold Perkins Jr. LSU +15000
Hudson Card Purdue +15000
Tanner Mordecai Wisconsin +15000
Raheim Sanders Arkansas +15000
Trey Benson Florida State +15000
Chandler Morris TCU +20000
Phil Jurkovec Pittsburgh +20000
Armoni Goodwin LSU +20000
Emory Jones Cincinnati +20000
Trey Sanders TCU +20000
Collin Schlee UCLA +30000
Tyler Shough Texas Tech +30000
JT Daniels Rice +30000
Graham Mertz Florida +30000
Jayden de Laura Arizona +30000
Brennan Armstrong NC State +30000
Michael Pratt Tulane +30000
Devin Neal Kansas +30000
Luke Altmyer Illinois +30000
Jack Plummer Louisville +30000
Kedon Slovis BYU +30000
Austin Reed Western Kentucky +30000
Grayson McCall Coastal Carolina +30000
Brady Cook Missouri +30000
Frank Harris UTSA +30000
Jeff Sims Nebraska +50000
Frank Gore Jr. Southern Miss +50000

