Pakistan vs. India: Picks, predictions, how to watch Asia Cup Super 4 match

Pakistan and India will keep the Super 4 stage of the 2023 Asia Cup going Sunday morning when the two sides face off at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Pakistan have already won a match in the stage, while India will begin their Super 4 campaign Sunday. There’s rain in the forecast just like the group stage match between these sides, but the tournament has included a reserve day so play can continue into Monday if the weather doesn’t cooperate.

Fans can catch all the action on ESPN+.

Pakistan vs. India

Date: Sunday, September 10

Time: 5:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Live stream: ESPN+

Odds, picks & predictions

Pakistan: +135

India: -175

Moneyline pick: Pakistan +135

KL Rahul could be back for India, but it’s not going to matter if Shaheen Shah Afridi continues to dominate India’s top order. The Pakistan pace attack has had the upper hand on the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli of late, and it’s hard to overcome that type of start. Hardik Pandya played a great knock in the first match and will be a key player to watch in Sunday’s contest.

Imam ul-Haq and Babar Azam will lead the batting headlines for Pakistan, but the key players will be Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed. Those finishers will be important for Pakistan, especially in a chasing situation. Can India’s bowlers get through Pakistan’s top order quick enough to leave these inconsistent finishers with a lot of work to do?

I’m backing the team in slightly better form with one of the best bowlers in the world to get the job done in the Super 4 stage.