Donald Trump attends Iowa-Iowa State game in Ames on Saturday

Former President Donald Trump attended the Iowa-Iowa State rivalry football game on Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.

The 45th President was seen in a skybox during the game, but also made visits around the campus and tailgating area before heading inside. Despite Iowa voting twice for Trump in both 2016 and 2020, the reception was not totally positive inside the stadium when he was shown on the videoboard walking in the stadium.

Donald Trump gets loudly booed after being shown on the Jumbotron at an Iowa State Football game: pic.twitter.com/fcqSkHgiaJ — PocketCast News (@PocketCastNews) September 9, 2023

The former did receive a better reception at an Iowa State fraternity earlier in the day.

Right Side Broadcasting is rolling as Trump visits an Iowa State frat. The camera doesn’t move from the doors when a young woman is asked what she would ask Trump



I If he would take a picture with me,” she says



He asks about gas prices. She trashes Bidenhttps://t.co/EQVfPupuud pic.twitter.com/cTs341EeHK — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) September 9, 2023

Trump is still heavily favored to win the Iowa caucus on January 15, 2024 as his polling advantage in the state over all potential rivals remains huge. Other candidates at today’s game include North Dakota Governor Doug Bergum, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and Vivek Ramaswamy.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Trump is about a -280 favorite to win the 2024 Republican nomination at markets in Ontario, Canada.