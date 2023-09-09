 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Donald Trump attends Iowa-Iowa State game in Ames on Saturday

It was a mixed reception for the former President at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.

By Collin Sherwin

Former President of the United States Donald Trump sits with fans and friends while attending the game between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Iowa Hawkeyes at Jack Trice Stadium. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Former President Donald Trump attended the Iowa-Iowa State rivalry football game on Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.

The 45th President was seen in a skybox during the game, but also made visits around the campus and tailgating area before heading inside. Despite Iowa voting twice for Trump in both 2016 and 2020, the reception was not totally positive inside the stadium when he was shown on the videoboard walking in the stadium.

The former did receive a better reception at an Iowa State fraternity earlier in the day.

Trump is still heavily favored to win the Iowa caucus on January 15, 2024 as his polling advantage in the state over all potential rivals remains huge. Other candidates at today’s game include North Dakota Governor Doug Bergum, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and Vivek Ramaswamy.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Trump is about a -280 favorite to win the 2024 Republican nomination at markets in Ontario, Canada.

