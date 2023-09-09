How to watch Pakistan vs. India Asia Cup Super 4 match on TV and live stream

Pakistan and India meet again in the 2023 Asia Cup Sunday, but this match has significantly higher stakes as it a Super 4 contest. A win for Pakistan would likely send them to the final barring a major collapse in the last match. India would like to get their stage run off to the right start with a win when the sides meet at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

There’s rain in the forecast once again, and the group stage match between these two teams was ultimately rained out. The competition did hold a reserve day for this match due to financial reasons, so Pakistan and India could resume play Monday if weather intervenes. Here’s a look at how fans can catch all the action.

Pakistan vs. India Asia Cup Match Info

Date: Sunday, September 10

Time: 5:30 a.m. ET

Channel: N/A

Livestream: ESPN+

Moneyline odds: Pakistan +125, India -155