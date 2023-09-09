Who is projected to make NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs following Kansas Lottery 300

The NASCAR Xfinity Series wrapped up its regular season on Saturday in Kansas and the final playoff berth was secured. Parker Kligerman finished fourth in the race, but it was enough to move past Riley Herbst and claim the final berth in the round of 12 that opens next week in Bristol.

John H. Nemechek claimed the win, holding off Brandon Jones at the end. Jones moved into second position and could have earned a playoff berth with a win. Instead, he’ll miss the playoff field.

The Xfinity Series playoff opens on Friday, September 15 with the Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway. The round of 12 will run through races, with the Food City 300, the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 in Texas, and the Drive for the Cure 300 in Charlotte.

Who clinched a playoff berth after the Kansas Speedway 300?