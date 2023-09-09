Utah covers vs. Baylor by scoring TD instead of field goal to just win

The Utah Utes just needed a field goal to get the win over the Baylor Bears on Saturday, but almost blew it by scoring a touchdown instead of taking a chip shot field goal.

With 28 seconds left, running back Jaylon Glover could have just gone down to set up the kicker, but Baylor wisely allowed him to run it in the end zone so they could get the ball back. But give credit to Glover for running as much time off the clock as he possibly could as well.

What a smart heads up play by the Utah RB to waste time instead of just scoring a TD



pic.twitter.com/Lq2Ymqo3kT — College Football Blue Bloods (@bluebloodsbias) September 9, 2023

After the score, it was 20-13 Utes. And for UU bettors, it was the needed decision because the game closed with Utah -7 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

But on the other end, it almost became a disaster as Utah somehow let a receiver get behind their defense, and left one second on the clock.

BAYLOR BIG PLAY. THEY HAVE 1 SECOND LEFT AFTER REVIEW pic.twitter.com/LoJ3jPAiQh — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) September 9, 2023

But the final play went for naught, and the Utes hung on for the victory, and the wild push!