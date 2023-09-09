 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Utah covers vs. Baylor by scoring TD instead of field goal to just win

A wild finish in Waco, as the Utes get the push thanks to Baylor allowing them to score!

By Collin Sherwin
Utah Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes is tackled by Baylor Bears linebacker Matt Jones during the first half at McLane Stadium. Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Utes just needed a field goal to get the win over the Baylor Bears on Saturday, but almost blew it by scoring a touchdown instead of taking a chip shot field goal.

With 28 seconds left, running back Jaylon Glover could have just gone down to set up the kicker, but Baylor wisely allowed him to run it in the end zone so they could get the ball back. But give credit to Glover for running as much time off the clock as he possibly could as well.

After the score, it was 20-13 Utes. And for UU bettors, it was the needed decision because the game closed with Utah -7 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

But on the other end, it almost became a disaster as Utah somehow let a receiver get behind their defense, and left one second on the clock.

But the final play went for naught, and the Utes hung on for the victory, and the wild push!

