ESPN and Fox both headed to Boulder for gameday shows next week

ESPN’s College Gameday and Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff will both be setting up shop in Boulder, Colorado next week outside of Folsom Field for the Buffaloes’ in-state rivalry matchup against the Colorado State Rams. The Buffaloes are now 2-0 on the season with wins over TCU and Nebraska, officially doubling their win total from the 2022 season. They enter as 21-point home favorites in the matchup against the Rams.

ESPN usually doesn’t announce the Gameday destination until the weekend is over, but Lee Corso and the rest of the crew let it slip on Saturday morning. Head coach Deion Sanders and his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, have been the talk of the college football world this season.

Colorado was on a five-year winning streak in the Rocky Mountain Showdown before the rivalry was canceled due to COVID-19. This will be the first matchup between the two teams since 2019.