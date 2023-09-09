Shedeur Sanders does Deion shuffle after fourth-quarter touchdown against Nebraska

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders once again delivered an impressive performance on Saturday as the team ran past the Nebraska Cornhuskers 36-14 in their home opener. He capped his afternoon with a rushing touchdown and afterwards, paid homage to his father with the “Deion Shuffle.”

Like father, like son ✨



Shedeur Sanders imitates his father Deion's celebration dance as Colorado pulls away from Nebraska.



@CFBONFOXpic.twitter.com/MaH370d7pN — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) September 9, 2023

Like father, like son. If you’re going to dominate a long, lost rival like this, you might as well have some fun at the tail end of the beating.

Sanders had another great outing for the Buffs on Saturday, following up on him setting school passing records against TCU last week. He finished today’s game going 31-42 for 393 yards and two touchdowns through the air, on top of the rushing touchdown that he tacked on at the end. Through two games, he now has 893 passing yards and seven touchdowns and is quickly emerging as a top Heisman Trophy candidate. He currently has +2000 odds to win the award at DraftKings Sportsbook.