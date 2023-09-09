Colorado State vs. Colorado odds heading into game week

The Colorado State Rams take on the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field in an in-state matchup on Saturday, September 16. The Week 3 game will kick off 10:00 p.m. ET. Colorado heads into the matchup 2-0 as Deion Sanders gets off to a hot start in his first year as head coach.

Colorado State (0-1, 0-0 MWC) struggled to find their footing in their opener against Washington State, losing 50-24. Starting quarterback Clay Millen threw one interception and no touchdowns, and after leaving in the third quarter after a big hit, backup Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi threw two touchdowns and one interception.

Colorado (2-0, 0-0 Pac-12) made an immediate impact on the college football world with a win on the road over 2022 championship runner-up TCU. With a win over Nebraska in Week 2, the Buffs now have more wins this season than they did in all of 2022. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders has passed for X touchdowns in his first two starts.

Colorado State vs. Colorado odds

Spread: Colorado -27.5

Total: TBA