Vandy roughs the punter, then fumbles the return, then gives up a TD. On one play.

The Vanderbilt-Wake Forest matchup may have been delayed, but the action is back in full force in Winston-Salem with clear(-ish) skies up above. With under a minute left in the first half, the Demon Deacons punted the ball. The Commodores ran into the punter, which would have resulted in a loss of five yards, but the kick returner then proceeded to fumble the punt return. Wake Forest grabbed the ball and ran it into the end zone to go up 24-14 heading into halftime.

Check out the video here:

VANDY ROUGHS THE PUNTER, THEN FUMBLES THE RETURN AND WAKE TAKES IT BACK FOR A TOUCHDOWN!!!pic.twitter.com/b4SciB5QPw — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) September 9, 2023

Vanderbilt was a 6-point underdog on the first half line at DraftKings Sportsbook, so the gambling implications here were pretty extensive as well.

Wake Forest is in a new era without star quarterback Sam Hartman, who broke many school records during his five years in Winston-Salem. Mitch Griffis has taken over at quarterback this year and threw three touchdowns and one interception in the Demon Deacons’ win over Elon in Week 1.