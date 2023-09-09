Baylor RB Dominic Richardson exits game vs. Utah with leg injury

Update: Dominic Richardson has returned to the game for Baylor.

Update: Richardson appears to be ok on the sideline. We’ll see if he enters the next series for Baylor.

Dominic Richardson back on the bench with the offense, being talked to by RB Coach AJ Steward. Richardson appears to be OK. — Michael Haag (@MichaelHaag_) September 9, 2023

Baylor Bears running back Dominic Richardson has exited Saturday’s game against the No. 12 Utah Utes with an apparent leg injury. He sustained the injury in the third quarter as the Bears were driving and his status for the rest of the contest is currently unknown.

Richardson has been the workhorse for the Baylor offense so far as they attempt to pull the upset on a future Big 12 conference rival in Utah. Prior to the injury, the junior out of Oklahoma City had broken off 10 carries for 75 yards and also caught two targets for 15 yards. He is trying to help the Bears bounce back after they suffered a shocking upset loss to Texas State in last week’s opener. The Oklahoma State transfer finished his Baylor debut with 17 carries for 79 yards in the loss.

Baylor currently holds a 10-point lead on Utah early in the third quarter, so we’ll see if Richardson can get backin on the action.