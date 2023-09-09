Notre Dame-NC State in lightning delay

Update, 2:18 p.m. ET: The game is scheduled to restart at 2:35 p.m. ET.

We will reopen the stadium gates at 2:15 p.m. The game is scheduled to restart at 2:35 p.m. — Pack Guest Services (@PackGuestSrvcs) September 9, 2023

Update, 1:45 p.m. ET: The scoreboard in Carter-Finley Stadium has been struck by lightning and is malfunctioning. Per the ESPN broadcast, the game will not be postponed unless it is delayed past midnight on Saturday,.

NC State’s brand new scoreboard got struck by lightning and shorted out pic.twitter.com/9xZ7WN9r42 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 9, 2023

With 14:45 left in the second quarter, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and NC State Wolfpack headed back to the locker rooms to wait out a weather delay. With lightning striking within 10 miles of Carter-Finley Stadium, the fans and players were asked to find the nearest exit to take shelter.

Notre Dame leads 3-0, and will take over the ball at their 20-yard line after a touchback when play resumes. The Irish closed as a 7-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Both teams will be given a period to warm-up once the storm passes, but we’ll keep it updated here as we learn about timing of when the game will restart. The Vanderbilt-Wake Forest game in Winston-Salem, North Carolina is also delayed.