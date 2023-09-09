 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Notre Dame-NC State in lightning delay

The Irish and Wolfpack head to locker rooms in second quarter due to weather.

By Collin Sherwin Updated
Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Sam Hartman warms up prior to a game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Update, 2:18 p.m. ET: The game is scheduled to restart at 2:35 p.m. ET.

Update, 1:45 p.m. ET: The scoreboard in Carter-Finley Stadium has been struck by lightning and is malfunctioning. Per the ESPN broadcast, the game will not be postponed unless it is delayed past midnight on Saturday,.

With 14:45 left in the second quarter, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and NC State Wolfpack headed back to the locker rooms to wait out a weather delay. With lightning striking within 10 miles of Carter-Finley Stadium, the fans and players were asked to find the nearest exit to take shelter.

Notre Dame leads 3-0, and will take over the ball at their 20-yard line after a touchback when play resumes. The Irish closed as a 7-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Both teams will be given a period to warm-up once the storm passes, but we’ll keep it updated here as we learn about timing of when the game will restart. The Vanderbilt-Wake Forest game in Winston-Salem, North Carolina is also delayed.

More From DraftKings Network