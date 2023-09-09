 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Vanderbilt-Wake Forest delayed due to lightning in the area

Vandy-Wake delayed due to lightning, ND-NC State on weather watch in Carter-Finley.

By Grace McDermott
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 09 Vanderbilt at Wake Forest Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt game in Winston-Salem, North Carolina has been delayed due to lightning in the area. The game kicked off on time, but play was suspended just two minutes into the game. The NC State Wolfpack is hosting the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Raleigh-Durham area this afternoon as well, just 100 miles from Wake Forest’s stadium, and could face delays if lightning is spotted within ten miles of the area per the game’s broadcast.

The North Carolina Tar Heels will also host Appalachian State in the area, kicking off at 6:15 p.m. ET on Saturday. Accuweather predicts thunderstorms in Raleigh until 4:00 p.m., and lists a 49% or higher chance of precipitation in the area until 9:00 p.m.

The NC State-Notre Dame matchup at Carter-Finley Stadium may bring fans of both teams back to the last time the two met in Raleigh-Durham. In 2016, the two teams played through severe winds and rain caused by Hurricane Matthew.

