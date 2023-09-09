Vanderbilt-Wake Forest delayed due to lightning in the area

The Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt game in Winston-Salem, North Carolina has been delayed due to lightning in the area. The game kicked off on time, but play was suspended just two minutes into the game. The NC State Wolfpack is hosting the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Raleigh-Durham area this afternoon as well, just 100 miles from Wake Forest’s stadium, and could face delays if lightning is spotted within ten miles of the area per the game’s broadcast.

We are currently in a lightning delay here in Winston-Salem and will update with more information soon. — Vanderbilt Football (@VandyFootball) September 9, 2023

I’ve never been but I think this is what being in a rainforest cafe is like pic.twitter.com/1pFsi6NCBZ — cooper sullivan (@coop_is_cool) September 9, 2023

The North Carolina Tar Heels will also host Appalachian State in the area, kicking off at 6:15 p.m. ET on Saturday. Accuweather predicts thunderstorms in Raleigh until 4:00 p.m., and lists a 49% or higher chance of precipitation in the area until 9:00 p.m.

The NC State-Notre Dame matchup at Carter-Finley Stadium may bring fans of both teams back to the last time the two met in Raleigh-Durham. In 2016, the two teams played through severe winds and rain caused by Hurricane Matthew.