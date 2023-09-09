The Colorado Turnover Throne has arrived, and we’re here for it

Update 12:18 p.m. ET After an early fumble by Nebraska’s Jeff Sims, we have our first display of the Turnover Throne in Boulder.

The Colorado Buffaloes have a large black and gold throne set up on their sideline ahead of their Week 2 kickoff against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Deion Sanders’ squad grabbed a major upset in Week 1 over TCU and climbed into the AP Top 25, and now have the eyes of the college football world upon them.

Turnover props have become popular in CFB in the last few seasons. It all began with Miami’s turnover chain, which then inspired a turnover slot machine at UNLV and a turnover chainsaw at Oregon State, among others. Is this the Colorado Turnover Throne?

There is a huge throne on Colorado’s sideline pic.twitter.com/GahFaMBZC9 — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) September 9, 2023

Last week, cornerback-wide receiver Travis Hunter added over 100 receiving yards on the offensive side of the ball and grabbed a pick on the defensive side of the ball. Will he get a shot at a seat on the turnover throne today? Trevor Woods also had a pick in Week 1.

Colorado kicks off at noon ET from Boulder on Saturday, September 9.