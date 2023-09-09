Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt: Status for game vs. Ole Miss on Saturday

Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt is now listed as questionable with a knee issue for Saturday’s game against Ole Miss.

Pratt injured his knee late in last week’s win over South Alabama, and was limited in practice this week according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.com. Ole Miss opened as a six-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, but that number moved between -7 and -8 most of the week. Right now that number is listed at -7, with the total set at 65.5.

Pratt will warm up and a decision will be made about his status according to Thamel, and you can expect the rocking atmosphere of Yulman Stadium today to be a factor in any decision. The redshirt junior quarterback from Boca Raton was 14-15 for 294 yards last week with four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Pratt has thrown for 7,491 yards and 72 touchdowns with 21 interceptions in his career, and added 898 yards with 23 TD’s as a rusher. Tulane won their first American Conference football title in 2022, the first league championship for the Green Wave since the Conference USA championship in 1998.