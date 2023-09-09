How to watch Wrexham soccer on TV and via live stream for EFL League Two match vs. Doncaster

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, will return to EFL League Two action Saturday against Doncaster. Wrexham are coming into this contest after starting group play in the EFL Trophy Tuesday with a 1-0 win over Newcastle United under-21.

Here’s how fans can catch all the action from this match.

Wrexham AFC vs. Doncaster

Date: Saturday, September 2

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Livestream: iFollowWrexham (Wrexham website)

This is a good opportunity for Wrexham to build confidence in league play, as Doncaster sit last in the EFL League Two table with two points. They are the only club in the league that has not been able to register a win early in this season. Wrexham have taken at least a point from all of the last five league matches, while Doncaster are coming off a 0-0 draw against Swindon Town.