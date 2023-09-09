Pick against the spread, over/under for Germany vs. Serbia in FIBA World Cup gold medal match on Sunday

The final day of the 2023 FIBA World Cup will feature Germany and Serbia facing off in the final. Tipoff is scheduled for Sunday, September 10 at 8:40 a.m. ET from the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila.

After reaching the final in two of the last three tournaments, Serbia has a chance to earn the gold medal after defeating Canada 95-86 in the semifinal on Friday. The Serbians shot 62% from the floor and 45% from deep. Bogdan Bogdanovic led the way with 23 points. With an additional 16 points each from Ognjen Dobric and Nikola Milutinov, Serbia overcame a combined 54 points from RJ Barrett, Dillon Brooks, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Germany fended off the United States in a 113-111 thriller on Friday, in which their size and physicality on the boards proved to be too much for the Americans. The Germans will now battle for gold, marking their best finish since 2002 in which they finished in third place, their only finish at the podium in tournament history. Despite 23 points from Anthony Edwards and 21 points from Austin Reaves, the German trio of Andreas Obst (24 points), Franz Wagner (22 points), and Daniel Theis (21 points)

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Germany is a 1-point favorite and -108 on the moneyline. Serbia is -112 on the moneyline, and the total set at 174.5.

Germany vs. Serbia, 8:40 a.m. ET

Pick ATS: Germany -1

In what is essentially a pick’em game between these two teams, Germany’s size and physicality in the frontcourt could prove to be the deciding factor. With Wagner, Obst, and Theis crashing the boards, the Germans also have an ample perimeter defender in Dennis Schroeder to give Bogdonavic a hassle. The Germans also remain the only undefeated team (7-0) left in the tournament and should complete their spotless record with a gold medal.

Over/Under: Under 174.5

It’s difficult to foresee Serbia putting up another miraculous shooting performance. Aside from allowing 111 points to the Americans, Germany has limited their opponents to 74.3 PPG in their previous three contests. If they key in on Bogdanovic and force him to make contested shots, it should round out to a slugfest and lower-scoring affair between these contenders.