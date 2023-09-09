Pick against the spread, over/under for USA vs. Canada in FIBA World Cup bronze medal match on Sunday

The final day of the 2023 FIBA World Cup will feature the United States and Canada facing off in the 3rd Place Game. Tipoff is scheduled for Sunday, September 10 at 4:30 a.m. ET from the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila.

Steve Kerr’s squad once again struggled against the size of Germany as they fell 113-111 in Friday’s semifinal loss. Germany outrebounded the Americans 30-28, including 12-7 on the offensive glass. Despite 23 points from Anthony Edwards and 21 points from Austin Reaves, Team USA allowed six different German players to finish in double digits. Andreas Obst led Germany with 24 points and six assists, followed by Franz Wagner’s 22 points, five rebounds, and two assists.

The loss continues Team USA’s streak of failing to win the World Cup gold medal, having last won the tournament in 2014.

Canada is coming off a disappointing semifinal loss themselves, having fallen 95-86 to Serbia on Friday. RJ Barrett led Canada in scoring with 23 points, followed by 16 points from Dillon Brooks and 15 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Canada allowed Serbia to shoot 62% from the floor and 45% from deep, which means they’ll need to tighten up their defensive assignments ahead of Sunday’s bout with Team USA.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the United States is a 7-point favorite and -270 on the moneyline. Canada is a +220 moneyline underdog, and the total is 190.5

USA vs. Canada, 4:30 a.m. ET

Pick ATS: Canada +7

After losing to Lithuania and Germany, and failing to cover the spread against Montenegro, it’s safe to say that this USA roster isn’t equipped to blow out its international opponents. Now comes Canada, who has no shortage of NBA talent with Gilgeous-Alexander, Barrett, and Brooks. Both teams should be motivated to rid the memory of their semifinal losses, and given that both countries can score at will, it should result in a tightly contested affair throughout all four quarters. Take the points with Canada.

Over/Under: Over 190.5

USA (102.6 PPG) and Canada (94.7 PPG) are two of the top three scoring teams in this tournament heading into the bronze medal game. Even though the Americans struggled against Germany’s size, they did manage to pour on 111 points. Rather, it was their leaky defense that allowed the Germans to stay in it, which means Canada has a great opportunity to match the United States bucket for bucket. Take the over with two teams motivated to end their tournament run on a positive note.