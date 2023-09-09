Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Saturday, September 9

After a Friday full of aces around the Majors, things aren’t quite as rosy for those looking for starting pitching for their fantasy baseball teams on Saturday. Some top-tier names still remain — Justin Steele and Merrill Kelly squaring off in Chicago, Tarik Skubal and Bobby Miller looking to build on exciting 2023 seasons — but things drop off fairly quickly after that. Still, there’s value to be found if you know where to look, and as always we’re here to break down the full slate and give you recommendations on who to start, who to sit and who to stream off the waiver wire.

Starting pitcher rankings for Saturday, September 9

Pitchers to stream

Michael King, New York Yankees — King had operated exclusively out of the bullpen in his New York career, but he was so good in the opener role — and the Yankees were so desperate for healthy, effective pitching — that the team has started stretching him out into a full-blown starter over the last few weeks. The righty has repaid that confidence big-time, throwing four shutout innings with five Ks against the Tigers and then following that up with five innings of one-run ball against the fearsome Astros last week. At this point, he’s stretched out enough to go five or six frames every time out, and the Brewers don’t pose too tough a challenge.

Wade Miley, Milwaukee Brewers — Opposite King will be a man who’s no stranger to starting Major League games. Miley gave up four runs over 6.1 innings against the white-hot Phillies last time out, but the veteran had put up a 2.77 ERA (and 4-1 record) over his prior 10 starts, using his full compliment of Wade Miley Junk to full effect. The Yankees have been better against lefties than righties, but they’ve struggled at the plate against just about everyone of late — they just let Colin Rea go five innings of two-run ball with six Ks, for crying out loud — and Miley’s ability to keep the ball on the ground will serve him well at Yankee Stadium.

Zack Thompson, St. Louis Cardinals — Facing the Reds at Great American Ball Park isn’t nearly as scary a proposition as it once was, and if Thompson has the same curveball/fastball/cutter mix that he showed off in a win over the Pirates last weekend (three runs, seven hits, seven innings, six Ks), he could very well have success against a Cincy lineup that has a .233/.322/.346 slash line against lefties over the last month.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Saturday, September 9.